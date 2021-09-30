The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.200-$13.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.The Cooper Companies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.440 EPS.

NYSE:COO traded down $8.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $413.31. 234,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,029. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $314.29 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $433.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.05.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The business had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $423.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $433.08.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,287 shares of company stock worth $37,722,232 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

