The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Price Target to $7.00

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. Innoviz Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 13.71, a current ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.40).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,121,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,836,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,339,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.