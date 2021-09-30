The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Lordstown Motors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut Lordstown Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $9.56.

NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. Lordstown Motors has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $31.57.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Analysts predict that Lordstown Motors will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 366.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

