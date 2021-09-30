The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $436.31 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will post $436.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $421.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $453.20 million. The Hain Celestial Group posted sales of $498.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.02. 24,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,128. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $46.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.