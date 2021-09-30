The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 240,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,799 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $49,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 27,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 92,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.6% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 47,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 128.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.64.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ECL opened at $212.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

