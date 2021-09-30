The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 282,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,335 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $53,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $137,518,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $104,623,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 108.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,124,000 after buying an additional 492,853 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 65.6% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,919,000 after buying an additional 479,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $160.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.35.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

