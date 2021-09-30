The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $43.47 Million Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,207 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.35% of Guardant Health worth $43,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $640,334.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,488 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of GH stock opened at $121.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

