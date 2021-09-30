The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.10% of Black Hills worth $45,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Black Hills by 36.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKH. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $63.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $72.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.95.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

