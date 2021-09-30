The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 48,199 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,142,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,199 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.28% of PPL worth $59,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in PPL by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of PPL by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

