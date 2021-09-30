The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) and Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) Critical Review

Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) and The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lifestore Financial Group and The PNC Financial Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifestore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The PNC Financial Services Group 0 12 10 0 2.45

The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus price target of $186.23, suggesting a potential downside of 5.68%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than Lifestore Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and The PNC Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A The PNC Financial Services Group 32.72% 12.53% 1.38%

Volatility and Risk

Lifestore Financial Group has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lifestore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 78.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The PNC Financial Services Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.8% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Lifestore Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and The PNC Financial Services Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The PNC Financial Services Group $18.26 billion 4.59 $7.52 billion $6.36 31.04

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestore Financial Group.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats Lifestore Financial Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lifestore Financial Group Company Profile

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers. The Corporate & Institutional segment covers the lending, treasury management, and capital markets-related products and services to mid-sized and large corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. The Asset Management Group segment includes personal wealth management for high net worth and ultra high net worth clients and institutional asset management. The BlackRock segment operates as a publicly-traded investment management firm providing a range of investment, risk management and technology services to institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

