The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,923 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 451.5% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $282.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.75.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

