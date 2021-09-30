The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $327.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $327.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SHW. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.60.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $282.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.34 and a 200-day moving average of $283.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

