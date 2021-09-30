The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $331.75.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $282.26 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $310.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.06. The company has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 451.5% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

