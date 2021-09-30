The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.35-8.55 EPS.

SHW traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $280.86. 36,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,218. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $330.75.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

