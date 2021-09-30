The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.530-$3.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.84 billion.

Shares of TTC opened at $99.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Toro has a 52 week low of $80.77 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.75 and a 200-day moving average of $109.02.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toro will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut The Toro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other The Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Toro stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of The Toro worth $29,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

