The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.530-$3.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.84 billion.
Shares of TTC opened at $99.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Toro has a 52 week low of $80.77 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.75 and a 200-day moving average of $109.02.
The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toro will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut The Toro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.
In other The Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Toro stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of The Toro worth $29,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Toro
The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.
