The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.67

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$84.67 and traded as high as C$85.21. The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$84.96, with a volume of 5,114,567 shares traded.

TD has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$91.00” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, August 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perfom” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.16.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$83.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$84.68. The stock has a market cap of C$154.57 billion and a PE ratio of 10.01.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.77 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6299996 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total transaction of C$1,386,410.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,584 shares in the company, valued at C$49,262,893.68.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

