The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of WU opened at $20.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The Western Union’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The Western Union by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,161,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $299,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,435 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,533,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Western Union by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,934 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in The Western Union by 1,365.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Western Union by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,230 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

