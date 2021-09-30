The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 772,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $20,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 120,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 239,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,694,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,092,000 after purchasing an additional 156,921 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,414,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,495,000 after acquiring an additional 395,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMB opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Bank of America began coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

