The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WMB. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

WMB opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 17.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

