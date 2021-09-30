Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $577.94. The company had a trading volume of 28,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,110. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.01 and a 1-year high of $616.93. The stock has a market cap of $227.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $557.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.57.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

