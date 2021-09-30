TheStreet Lowers Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OLLI. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.88.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $64.58 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $61.76 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

