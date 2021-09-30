ThreeFold (TFT) Reaches Market Cap of $3.95 Million

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. ThreeFold has a market cap of $3.95 million and $22,190.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for $0.0486 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00065013 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00087479 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00150221 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00103654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00137390 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013457 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

