TigerCash Price Tops $0.0103 on Major Exchanges (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $577,993.52 and approximately $5.14 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TigerCash has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.54 or 0.00698562 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

