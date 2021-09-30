Timothy M. Shannon Sells 59,355 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 59,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $5,078,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ARVN opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Arvinas by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Arvinas by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ARVN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.81.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

