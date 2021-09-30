Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $26.65 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $602.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 11.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after buying an additional 34,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at about $15,458,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

