Tokamak Network Hits Market Capitalization of $17.93 Million (TON)

Tokamak Network (CURRENCY:TON) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Tokamak Network has a market capitalization of $17.93 million and $9.35 million worth of Tokamak Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tokamak Network has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tokamak Network coin can currently be purchased for about $6.57 or 0.00015318 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tokamak Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00055438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00117824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00178779 BTC.

Tokamak Network Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Tokamak Network’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,340 coins. Tokamak Network’s official Twitter account is @tokamak_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tokamak Network is tokamak.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

Buying and Selling Tokamak Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokamak Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokamak Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokamak Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokamak Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokamak Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.