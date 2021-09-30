Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Receives $20.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Topaz Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. Topaz Energy has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $14.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.