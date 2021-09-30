Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)’s share price rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97.

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Personal & Small Medium Enterprise (SME) segments. The Personal segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SME and agricultural businesses.

