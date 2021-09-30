Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $25,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $185.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.28 and a fifty-two week high of $187.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.68.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

