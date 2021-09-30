TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.39 Million

Brokerages expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to announce $36.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.10 million to $36.68 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $48.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $150.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.88 million to $151.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $147.00 million, with estimates ranging from $134.70 million to $159.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 11.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Sunday, September 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $12,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 229,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,371. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 362.16, a current ratio of 362.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.55%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.