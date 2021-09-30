Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$16.85 and last traded at C$16.80, with a volume of 129456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 13.17%.

TCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.75 price target (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target (up from C$16.00) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.28.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The business had revenue of C$130.14 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (TSE:TCN)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

