Trittium Trading Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (TRTT)

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, Trittium has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Trittium coin can now be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trittium has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $24,609.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00065013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00103654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00137390 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,388.95 or 0.99892562 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.34 or 0.06907550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.99 or 0.00762026 BTC.

Trittium launched on May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. The official message board for Trittium is medium.com/@trittiumcoin . Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trittium is trittium.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Tritium is an intermediary platform that allows for fast and easy peer-to-peer loans backed by crypto collateral. Both lenders and borrowers get to leverage their positions – lenders by earning interest on their latent cash and borrowers by getting the cash flow without having to part with their crypto assets. Building upon the Blockchain decentralized nature, Trittium aims to take the sharing economy one step further. “

