Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 2,751 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMB traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.60. 27,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,073. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.27 and a 200-day moving average of $134.80. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $155.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

