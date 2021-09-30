Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up 1.6% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in Iron Mountain by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

NYSE IRM traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $44.01. 14,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,997. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,413. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

