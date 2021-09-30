Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 162 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.78.

Square stock traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.00. 184,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,308,090. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.08, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total transaction of $48,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 492,159 shares of company stock valued at $124,556,040. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

