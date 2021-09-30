Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.47 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will announce $94.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.50 million and the lowest is $91.88 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported sales of $155.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $409.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400.13 million to $414.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $533.73 million, with estimates ranging from $490.53 million to $557.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $91.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.48 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.

TNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Shares of NYSE TNP opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $191.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,154 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 677,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 62,987 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 48,995 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

