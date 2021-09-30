TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.33

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.33 and traded as high as $10.21. TSR shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 39,129 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 million, a PE ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Get TSR alerts:

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. TSR had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI)

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.