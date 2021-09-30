TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. TuanChe had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 39.23%.

Shares of TuanChe stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. TuanChe has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10.

Get TuanChe alerts:

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for TuanChe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuanChe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.