TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading 3.9% Higher

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) shares traded up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.37 and last traded at $36.37. 1,997 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,841,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CICC Research initiated coverage on TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.19.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cheng Lu sold 43,723 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $1,716,564.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,702,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,827,429.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 172,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,222,155 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSP. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $581,577,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $461,118,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $310,946,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $223,835,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $179,773,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuSimple Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

