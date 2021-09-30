Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuya Inc. pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud platform which delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Servic and Software-as-a-Service to businesses and developers. Tuya Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Shares of NYSE:TUYA opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.87. Tuya has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.66 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tuya will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Tuya in the second quarter worth approximately $226,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter worth $89,683,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter worth $86,731,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter worth $69,586,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter worth $60,249,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

