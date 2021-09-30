Twin Tree Management LP Acquires 7,207 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 160.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 530.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 29,170 shares in the last quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 35,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 166,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after buying an additional 58,662 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $76.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.93. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

