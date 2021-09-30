Twin Tree Management LP Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,299,000 after acquiring an additional 205,587 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,375,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,445,000 after acquiring an additional 213,000 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 839,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 89.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,972,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 107.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 559,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,518,000 after acquiring an additional 290,252 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $61.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.61. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $65.69.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

