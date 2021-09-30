Twin Tree Management LP Buys 10,729 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2,963.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Shares of ADM opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

