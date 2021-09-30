Twin Tree Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Twin Tree Management LP reduced its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,660 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Appian were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,281,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,217,000 after acquiring an additional 325,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,974,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,737,000 after acquiring an additional 139,054 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 119.9% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 669,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,289,000 after acquiring an additional 365,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,226,000 after acquiring an additional 59,521 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 116.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,049,000 after acquiring an additional 186,582 shares during the period. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist dropped their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $91.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.80. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $62.29 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.28 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. Analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

