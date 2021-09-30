Twin Tree Management LP Purchases New Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $773,937,000 after buying an additional 1,234,554 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $237,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,714 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $161,644,000 after acquiring an additional 52,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,047,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after acquiring an additional 210,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,955 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $99,381,000 after acquiring an additional 176,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In related news, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX opened at $63.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.75. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.