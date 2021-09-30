Twin Tree Management LP Takes $1.17 Million Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLF stock opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.30. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

