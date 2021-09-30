Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Twitter were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $274,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $142,945.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,603 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $60.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.68.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.