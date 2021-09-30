U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $62.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.77.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

NYSE USB opened at $60.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average of $57.51. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,405,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,267.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,544,000 after buying an additional 114,743 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

