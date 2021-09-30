UBS Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,460 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,590 ($20.77) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,541.21 ($20.14).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,405 ($18.36) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,444.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,388.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The company has a market cap of £70.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.92%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

