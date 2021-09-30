Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.35 Million

Analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will report $79.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.59 million and the highest is $90.60 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $81.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $351.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $329.29 million to $375.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $404.81 million, with estimates ranging from $333.90 million to $438.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.78.

RARE stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.13. 2,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,195. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $76.78 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average is $99.35.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $250,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,211 shares of company stock worth $1,022,767. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

